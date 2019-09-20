COMMENT: Gregor Paul in Tokyo

Rassie Erasmus was never in a million years going to offer any hard facts to back his claim that the All Blacks have had referees in their pockets during their decade-long period of world domination.

The Springboks coach, with the subtlety of a drunk trying to sneak quietly through the front door, had only one intention this week and that was to overtly influence the thinking of referees at this tournament.

He didn't need the actual truth to do that, just his version of it and a conviction that he could successfully pull it off

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.