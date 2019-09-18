In the latest offering as part of its exclusive new partnership with Sky TV, NZME is broadcasting the weekly show New Zealand Press Box.

The popular sports news programme will be streamed live on nzherald.co.nz and simulcast on Radio Sport from 8pm.

Hosted by Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and now in its second season, New Zealand Press Box has been a fan favourite since its debut last year - debating the major issues and unpacking the big calls.

Tonight, Oliver-Kerby is joined by a panel consisting of Andrew Gourdie, Miles Davis, Jim Kayes and Rowena Duncum.

They'll be previewing the Rugby World Cup – the teams, coaches and decision-makers before discussing news on the America's Cup front.

Follow all the discussion in the live stream above, with the show starting at 8pm.