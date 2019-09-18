Cups will be flying as stackers from around the country descend on Whanganui this weekend for the final sanctioned tournament for 2019.

After a year of touring the country, and in some cases the world, New Zealand's stackers are now competing for the pinnacle title of the New Zealand sport stacking circuit, the chance to be crowned the 2019 national sport stacking champion.

Whanganui is home to a fast-growing, ever-evolving, stacking community, and stackers of all ages and abilities will compete. Novice stackers spend the day immersed in practicing with experienced stackers, and although competition is fierce, camaraderie is high.

Whanganui has a strong presence apart from simply hosting this year's national championships, including defending national champion Caleb Arthur from Marton who will again be competing.

Six girls from St Mary's School in Whanganui selected for the New Zealand team to compete at the World Championships in Singapore next year are also stacking this weekend.

They are Marina Cosford, Kyah Chant, Claire Kenney, Taliah Pollero, Grace Harper and Waiora Hawira, who is currently in Wairoa, but expected to return to St Mary's before next year's trip. Harry Hawtree from Cullinane is also in the team, while his father Nathan Hawtree and Ian Kerr are named in the New Zealand masters team.

The Whanganui-hosted nationals are the last big hurrah before the worlds next year.

Sport stacking, also known as cup stacking is an exciting individual and team sport where participants stack and unstack 12 specially designed plastic cups in pre-determined sequences.

Entrants range in age from 9 to 58, and encompass all skills on a level playing field.

Novice and experienced sections enable those new to the sport to compete alongside seasoned competitors, facing the same thrill of a competition while striving for goals and records among those of equal experience.

Competitors hail from all across New Zealand, and include members of the freshly selected NZ Black Stacks team.

National, Asian, UK and world records will be challenged, ensuring an entertaining day for the whole family.

The tournament will be held at Cullinane College Gymnasium, 15 Peat Street, Whanganui. Media and spectators may join the sport stackers, instructors, and volunteers from 8.45am. Door entry is free.