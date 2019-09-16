The Herald runs through the 19 greatest moments in the history of the Rugby World Cup.

19 - Bryan Habana outpaced by Takudzwa Ngwenya, 2007

Takudzwa Ngwenya will always be remembered as the man who did what no one thought was possible: beat legendary Springboks winger Bryan Habana in a foot race on rugby's international stage. During his career, Habana was mythologised as the fastest man in the game, even once managing to hold off a cheetah in a race – albeit with a 35m head start. But in 2007, Habana was out-sprinted by a qualified radiologist simply known as

18 - Australia knock out England in pool play, 2015

17 - All Blacks thrash France, 2015

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

16 - Jannie de Beer kicks five drop goals, 1999

15 - Ireland beat Australia, 2011

14 – Australia beat Ireland, 1991

13 - Tonga beat France in pool play, 2011

12 - Culhane's kicking day, 1995

11 - That quarter-final in Cardiff, 2007

Related articles:

10 - Kirwan's try v Italy, 1987

9 - Wallabies win in extra-time, 1999

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

8 - Samoa beat Wales, 1991

7 - The Donald kick, 2011

6 - Blanco's match-winner v Australia, 1987

5 – Japan shock South Africa, 2015

4 – Lomu running over Catt, 1995

3 - France's semifinal comeback, 1999

2 - Wilkinson's winning drop goal, 2003

1 – South Africa win 1995 World Cup