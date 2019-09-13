If you didn't know, now you know - New Zealand's presence is about to be felt on the international surf scene like we haven't witnessed in years, lock it.

In March 2020 the World Surf League's newly branded Challenger Series will make landfall on Auckland's iconic Piha Beach, a competition guaranteed to draw in some of the world's biggest names. Maybe even enough to hold-off a rumoured Kelly Slater retirement?

This week the Stoked Podcast brings you everything you need to know about the forthcoming event, from locals to talent, the boys speak to the voices who matter.

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended to ages 18+



Piha Beach, the site of NZ's biggest surfing competition in many years. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Stay Stoked!

