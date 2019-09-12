US Open finalist and world No 4 Daniil Medvedev is coming to the ASB Classic.

The 23-year old Russian has been the form player over the North American summer swing, reaching four finals in as many tournaments in Washington DC, his maiden ATP Tour Masters final in Toronto, before capturing his first title at that level a week later in Cincinnati.

His Cincinnati triumph was even more impressive as he beat Novak Djokovic for the second time this season, accounting for two of just eight losses the Serb has had in 2019.

Medvedev's hot streak continued at Flushing Meadows - reaching his first Grand Slam final and putting in a memorable performance against Rafael Nadal, before losing in five sets.

This sequence has taken Medvedev inside the world's top five, with a tour-leading tally of 50 victories for the season

Medvedev is looking forward to his first Auckland visit.

"It has been a great last few weeks," said Medvedev. "My game has really come together well and it is nice to be competing against players I looked up to for so long. To be here now alongside them and to break in to the top five for the first time is amazing."

"I've heard a lot about Auckland and I'm looking forward to playing there. I've got friends who've played there before and they talk about how much they enjoy it, so I'm excited to get there."

ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge said:

"Daniil is in amazing form right now and only getting better. Not many players have got multiple wins over Novak let alone twice in one year. He's captured five titles already and I suspect this number is only going to grow. He's one of the highest ranked male players we've ever had come to Auckland."

The Auckland women's event has already confirmed fellow Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu.

The ASB Classic is staged from 6-12 January (women's), followed by men's week (13-18 January).