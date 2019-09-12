In an ongoing series on rugby in Japan, Michael Burgess gets the perspective of a World Cup-winning All Black, the son of a Kiwi rugby legend who has revived his career at the Sunwolves and a Japanese player who learnt the game in New Zealand.

Former All Black Richard Kahui will never forget his first night in Japan.

Kahui, who played 17 tests, including five games at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, signed with Toshiba in 2013, after an unfortunate run with injuries in New Zealand.

Kahui and wife Amy arrived at their apartment in Fuchu – 30 minutes from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Michael Little: Son of a legend

Kosei Ono