In the latest offering as part of its exclusive new partnership with Sky TV, NZME is broadcasting the weekly show New Zealand Press Box.

The popular sports news programme will be streamed live on nzherald.co.nz and simulcast on Radio Sport from 8pm.

Hosted by Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and now in its second season, New Zealand Press Box has been a fan favourite since its debut last year - debating the major issues and unpacking the big calls.

Jim Kayes, who will be hosting in Bernadine's absence, is joined by a panel consisting of Ravinder Hunia, Goran Paladin, Justin Morgan and Martin Devlin.

Tonight's episode sees the panel start with the new era of the New Zealand Breakers, who lost their general manager Dillon Boucher weeks out from the start of the season, and have a new coach and new roster.

The panel then tackle the Cannabis Referendum and how this will affect sport in New Zealand.

Next, it's Steve Smith, the complicated Australian who might just be the greatest batsmen ever, followed by a discussion on who is sport's G.O.A.T.

Follow all the discussion in the live stream above, with the show starting at 8.00pm.