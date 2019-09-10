This must go down as one of the best rants by a sports fan ever.

A Scott McLaughlin fan has ripped his V8 Supercars rival David Reynolds to shreds in an x-rated phone message which the Aussie says he has saved on his phone for inspiration.

Kiwi Supercars superstar McLaughlin, whose family left Hamilton for Australia when he was nine, is a hot favourite to carry on his winning ways at Pukekohe this weekend.

He has won a staggering 16 of the 22 races so far this year and leads the championship by 573 points.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old McLaughlin, who won his first Supercars title last year, has been bombarded by attacks from Reynolds this season.

Scott McLaughlin...fan gave David Reynolds a world class spray. Photo / Photosport

Reynolds has become obsessed with claiming McLaughlin personality has been altered by his success, even though the Kiwi remains hugely popular with fans. And McLaughlin hasn't been afraid to fire back.

Holden's Reynolds revealed to the Daily Telegraph that his team headquarters received two fiery calls from a McLaughlin fan, and he's saved them for future reference.

"This message is for David Reynolds," the caller says.

"David, you're an absolute f***ing knob, mate.

"Knock, knock, who's there? Scott McLaughlin who?

"He won more races at GRM than you won in your life, you f*** head. You did nothing at FPR (Ford Performance Racing).

"You were no better than (Mark) Winterbottom or (will) Davison or (Paul) Dumbrell. All you Holden drivers had a much faster car than him last year and you still f***ing lost to a much, much better driver, in a f***ing taxi."

Advertisement

David Reynolds...has a Scott McLaughlin hang up. Photo / Photosport

McLaughlin became the youngest Supercars race winner at Pukekohe in 2013 when he was just 19. As the reigning champion, he will relish a return in his Ford Mustang to the fast but bumpy track he knows so well.

Reynolds, who is in sixth place, said his mystery caller "must have been fired up".

"I'm pretty sure he doesn't like me much."