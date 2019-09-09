Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has reportedly been admitted to a French hospital to undergo a secret treatment.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that Schumacher has been in the hospital's cardiovascular surgery department since Monday and is in the care of cardiac surgeon Professor Philippe Menasché, who specialises in cell therapy to treat heart failure.

Little has been seen or revealed about the seven-time Formula One champion's condition since his skiing accident in the French Alps almost six years ago.

The report claimed that Schumacher has been benefiting from infusions of stem cells that are distributed in the body to obtain a systemic anti-inflammatory action.

Advertisement

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher. Photo / Photosport

Earlier this year former Ferrari boss and close friend of Schumacher Jean Todt provided a worrying update on the health of the former driver.

Todt told the Daily Express that he was saddened by the fact that his friendship with Schumacher could never be the same again.

"His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship can not be the same as it once was," Todt said.

"Just because there's no longer the same communication as before.

"I can only say that his family is taking good care of him and he continues to fight,"

Schumacher is expected to stay in the hospital for two days.