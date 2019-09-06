Follow live updates of the third and final Twenty20 between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.









The Black Caps have called in opener Hamish Rutherford after undergoing an injury crisis in their bizarre Twenty20 win over Sri Lanka.

Injuries to Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill and Tom Bruce were added to the fractured thumb suffered by Lockie Ferguson, to leave the Black Caps' initial 14-man squad down to 10 healthy bodies.

Taylor didn't play this morning after hurting his left hip flexor in the first Twenty20, Guptill had to hobble off with a right abdominal muscle injury sustained while attempting a runout, and Bruce twisted his knee when attempting a second run, requiring some heavy strapping.

It left the Black Caps light on players - and especially batsmen - ahead of the third and final Twenty20 on Saturday morning, and it was confirmed that Guptill has been ruled out of that clash with a right abdomen strain.

Guptill will return home to New Zealand on Wednesday for further assessment, with Otago and Worcestershire opener Rutherford called across from England as cover.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead confirmed Rutherford would join the squad as cover for Bruce.

Bruce told Radio Sport Breakfast that his injury needed some rest but wasn't overly serious.

"It was full contact tonight, wasn't it," Bruce laughed.

"I'll ice the knee and rest up the next couple of days – I think it should be right, fingers crossed anyway.

Taylor, meanwhile, has been ruled fit and ready to go, after being left out of today's match as a precautionary measure.