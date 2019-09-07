The All Blacks are already big business in Kashiwa, a day before their arrival in the city for their pre-Rugby World Cup camp.

City officials and local building company Mitsui Fudosan have shelled out about $1 million for the rights to host the Steve Hansen-coached side.

The Herald revealed the lucrative deal in May.

And local officials aren't wasting any time in maximising the promotional opportunities for their city, about 50km northeast of Tokyo.

A website promoting the All Blacks' visit has gone live. Officials say the All Blacks will be using local training facilities during the five-day pre-tournament camp

