The former All Black, and Crusaders coaching legend Robbie Deans, expects a fantastic Rugby World Cup in Japan, but sees some major challenges ahead for rugby in the Asian nation.

Robbie Deans has some major concerns for Japanese rugby, fearing that it could face the same downturn that France has experienced, if its domestic competition becomes too dominated by foreigners.

The sport in the Asian nation will be in the spotlight during the World Cup, coming off the back of their historic performances in 2015, with the famous wins over South Africa and Samoa.

But the development beyond that event

