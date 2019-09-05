The former All Black, and Crusaders coaching legend Robbie Deans, expects a fantastic Rugby World Cup in Japan, but sees some major challenges ahead for rugby in the Asian nation.

Robbie Deans has some major concerns for Japanese rugby, fearing that it could face the same downturn that France has experienced, if its domestic competition becomes too dominated by foreigners.

The sport in the Asian nation will be in the spotlight during the World Cup, coming off the back of their historic performances in 2015, with the famous wins over South Africa and Samoa.

But the development beyond that event will be crucial, as Japan is becoming a major destination for top talent, with its cashed-up clubs, lifestyle appeal and a competition that is not as physically demanding as those in the northern hemisphere.

Advertisement

The influx will grow in 2020 and beyond, with frontline All Blacks like Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick already booked for sabbaticals, along with plenty of former or current Springboks and Wallabies.

Deans, who has been based in Japan since 2014, says the shifting landscape is a significant challenge for the Japan Rugby Football Union.

Former All Black Robbie Deans. Photo / Photosport

As a former All Black, long time Crusaders coach (five Super Rugby titles) and ex-Wallabies coach, his words carry weight.

"The terrain is changing rapidly," said Deans. "Japan has become competitive off the back of what exists here currently, but they run the risk of following the French model and being inundated by foreigners and compromising their own future."

Deans points to Japan's 23-23 draw with France in Paris last November as a watershed moment for both countries.

"Japan probably should have won and it was indicative of how far Japanese rugby has come off back of Top League. It was also probably a wake-up call for France and they recognised that.

"[France] have been changing their protocols, going right back to denying access to foreigners so they can master their own destiny. The risk for Japan, is that they appear to be going the other way."

Before the last Top League season, the corporation teams were able to field three foreign players (two capped and one uncapped), as well as one player from another Asian nation (plus foreign-born players who hold Japanese passports).

Advertisement

That changed in the 2018-19 season to five (two capped and three uncapped) plus one Asian.

"The impact on the competition was huge," said Deans. "All the key decision making roles got swallowed up by foreigners, that's only going to end badly for Japan.

Beauden Barrett is set for a sabbatical in Japan. Photo / Photosport

"The worst case scenario is that Japan becomes another France. From Japan's perspective the competition is cluttered with foreigners, which will affect their competitiveness.

"It clearly makes the competition strong, but you don't want to compromise your future as a playing nation, which is what happened to France."

Deans also see implications for New Zealand, with the trend towards players leaving earlier than before, as well as the recent takeover of mega local player agency Halo (formerly Essentially Group) by Japanese advertising and public relations giant Dentsu.

"There are concerns for New Zealand because of the potential exodus of players, and them possibly leaving early," says Deans. "The parent bodies of New Zealand and Japan need to be aware of what is happening and from a governance perspective, protect their futures as best they can."

Deans has been in Japan since 2014, as head coach at Panasonic Wild Knights. His association with the country started in 2005, when he was invited to help at a Sanyo (now Panasonic) training camp in Australia.

He enjoyed the experience, maintained relationships and was keen to work under general manager Hitoshi Iijima, who he describes as a visionary.

"He was one of the first to send players to New Zealand, like Fumiaki Tanaka and Shota Horie. A lot of my coaching staff have played club rugby in NZ … many have followed that idea since."

Deans says Iijima is passionate about both Japanese rugby and New Zealand rugby, citing the Matt Todd situation last year.

"He was the first All Black to be selected from offshore," said Deans. "Matt was keen for a new experience and we tried to negotiate a contract that was flexible and allowed him to also play for the All Blacks, but weren't able to do it due to the regulations. New Zealand subsequently approached Panasonic for the end of year tour and he was released, but there was nothing in it for Panasonic."

Deans has watched the Top League become more competitive every year. Aside from the aforementioned flood of foreign players, it's also down to superior training systems, stronger and more technical local athletes and better coaches.

Shota Horie of the Sunwolves. Photo / Photosport

"People coming here need to know it's not going to be easy."

Though the Japanese company-run model is unique, and can be quirky, it does have some positive impacts.

"Everybody trains professionally but 50 per cent of your group has a day job when they are not training, which is a great blend of rugby past and future," says Deans. "They have jobs for life, developed within the company, learning roles so that they don't rely on rugby for an income."

Deans cites the example of winger Tomoki Kitagawa, who scored more than 100 Top League tries for Panasonic, but opted to remain an amateur.

"He had something to go to when the crowd stopped cheering, now he is in marketing," says Deans.

"They are ahead of the game here with welfare and the challenges for preparing for life after rugby. It's a great earthing mechanism within the professional game, blokes rubbing shoulders with guys who may not have thought much beyond the final whistle."

But it hasn't all been easy, as the rugby environment can be stuck in age-old wisdoms.

"There are some traditions that may have served their time but remain because of that amateur element," says Deans. "But we are getting beyond that very quickly, out of necessity. To remain competitive teams have to evolve."

One roadblock has been the Japanese cultural norm of Senpai-Kohai, a complex hierarchical relationship, which in rugby can manifest itself as younger players deferring to their older teammates, something less than ideal in a professional sporting environment.

In his first season at Panasonic saw the power of that influence on a young player, who is now a current Japanese international.

"He was only 21 years old and played the whole season," recalled Deans. "But in one game didn't perform at the level previously. I asked my assistant coach; what happened today?

"He said 'I knew that was going to happen because he was facing an old university teammate who was two years older. He didn't want him to lose face'. [But] those days are mostly gone now.

"The system has been very prescriptive, the culture they come out of, with very little challenging upwardly, [so] we've had moments in our past, but not so much now."

Deans has also been thrilled with the rise of Scott Robertson, who was part of his Crusaders teams that went to seven Super Rugby finals, winning five.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

"He was always thinking outside the square, the spark within the group with ideas," recalled Deans. "He used to design defensive drills at the end of captain's run and was the first bloke to knock on the door post-playing days, asking 'where to from here?'.

"The risk for former players is that they look for cameos but Razor has learned his trade. He has learnt the skills of managing people, not just the immediate playing group and has remained true to himself."

Deans hasn't put on a timeline on his Japanese future — "I gave up making plans as a coach years ago" — but enjoys the ongoing project, citing the current development of a revamped training facility at Panasonic as another interesting chapter.

"You need things that challenge you, extend you," says Deans. "I didn't come here with any set plan in mind, but we have enjoyed it and it works for us."

The 59-year-old loves the quiet life in Ota, a small city (population 220,000) north of Tokyo.

"It suits me, with a rural background, and it's a better place than its reputation," said Deans. "People that come here love it."

He's also a big fan of the Japanese culture and lifestyle, encouraging the thousands of New Zealand visitors in October and November to get among it.

"It's a great life, the food is magnificent, there is no such thing as a bad meal," said Deans. "Just embrace it … that's why they live longer than anyone else in the world. The language has its challenges, with a bit of humour that emanates from that. And the climate is great, very similar to a Christchurch day, you know what you are going to get."

Michael Burgess travelled to Japan with the support of the Asia New Zealand Foundation