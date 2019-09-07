Kiwi Casey Brown will be the first woman to compete in the Red Bull Rampage, writes Lee Umbers.

Hurtling down perilous hillsides at close to 100 km/h with no brakes and pulling spectacular tricks while flying 18 metres through the air, professional mountain biker Casey Brown is on a wild ride.

This weekend the Kiwi sensation is going head-to-head with an all-male line-up of some of the world's best riders in a bid to become the first woman to compete in the Red Bull Rampage, a pinnacle of the sport.

Behind Brown's historic challenge is an incredible journey from a

