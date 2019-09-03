A terrified 9-year-old football player ran from the field crying after being verbally abused by an opposition player's parent who threatened to "rip" the child from the pitch.

The parent's club has apologised "unreservedly" for the incident and launched an investigation.

However, Cailean Hamilton, who feared he would be physically harmed by the irate father, hopes some good will come from the incident and is calling for sideline spectators to check their behaviour at kids' sport.

It comes after the country's five biggest sporting codes vowed to make major changes to how children play sport , taking the focus away

