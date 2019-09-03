EDITORIAL

One of the key findings in the 2018 Active NZ survey by Sport NZ found Kiwi kids' participation in sport peaks between 12 and 14 years before dropping off significantly between ages 15 and 17.

Just why we have such a sparkle and fade approach to activity was there to see in another key finding - asked of those aged 5 to 17 what motivated them to play sport, 76 per cent replied "to have fun".

New Zealand Cricket, NZ Football, Hockey NZ, Netball NZ and New Zealand Rugby have this week signed a statement of intent to make major changes to the way kids play sport so it is more inclusive and enjoyable, and not solely focused on winning.

There will always be a place for representative teams, for tournaments, and for first place. What our leading sports administrations are saying is, that's not the only way to ensure our kids get the best out of their sporting experiences and keep putting in the effort and improving.

It's a move which has merit but one which will be a tough sell to some of the more passionate sport-loving parents, grandparents and caregivers. How to get it through to the sidelines that young kids should be having a good time, sometimes over and above competing for the ball?

The campaign seeks to work collaboratively with like-minded sports, schools, iwi and other organisations to encourage life-long love of sport and activity. Let's hope there are plenty of takers.

There are a lot of people barracking for the 600,000 kids participating in the five main sports codes each week.

Communicating this new approach must have been one of the prime considerations once the codes and Sport New Zealand had agreed to the common philosophy. It is to be commended, then, for not only taking the stand but voicing it as one, in full-page advertisements in newspapers, such as the NZ Herald, this week.

There will be sceptics. Substituting on less-skilled players or discouraging teams from scoring too often over struggling sides can be unpalatable to self-proclaimed dyed-in-the-wool sports enthusiasts. But those who feel the objections rising in their throats, should take pause and ask themselves: "Who am I really here for?"

As the open letter from the six sporting agencies this week said: "Sport plays an important role in our society, contributing to national identity and wellbeing, but our country is facing a problem - too many young people are walking away, especially in their teenage years.

"This is harming the health of young New Zealanders. It's also stopping many realising their full potential.

"That's why we've joined together to take a stand. Our six organisations are committed to bringing the fun and development focus back into sport. We're determined to lead a change and to create a positive experience for all young people playing sport."

The "keep up with the play, let's keep young people in sport" campaign seeks to work collaboratively with like-minded sports, schools, iwi and other organisations to encourage life-long love of sport and activity. Let's hope there are plenty of takers.

Our kids growing to their full potential - now that's something worth supporting.