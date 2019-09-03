EDITORIAL

One of the key findings in the 2018 Active NZ survey by Sport NZ found Kiwi kids' participation in sport peaks between 12 and 14 years before dropping off significantly between ages 15 and 17.

Just why we have such a sparkle and fade approach to activity was there to see in another key finding - asked of those aged 5 to 17 what motivated them to play sport, 76 per cent replied "to have fun".

New Zealand Cricket, NZ Football, Hockey NZ, Netball NZ and New Zealand Rugby have this week signed a statement of intent to make

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.