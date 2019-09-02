ANY GIVEN MONDAY

You may have heard of Brad Smeele, whose "tragic" story caromed across the country's news desks in 2014.

The champion wakeboarder was left a quadriplegic after shattering his C4 vertebrae attempting a double backflip in Lake Ronix, Florida.

Smeele, 32, spoke at a high school breakfast last week and the reason why the tragic in the introduction was given the inverted-commas treatment is that his is now a message of hope.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Smeele spoke matter-of-factly about the accident and movingly of the aftermath. He said there were times when he was lying hopelessly on his bed thinking about

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

WHERE TO GET HELP: