Nick Kyrgios' 2019 US Open campaign has been brought to an end at the hands of unseeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the third round on Sunday, losing 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

The Aussie entered the contest as the overwhelming favourite, but his opponent refused to back down and Kyrgios wilted with questions once again raised over his effort.

Things got so bad in the third set of the match the Aussie was shafted from ESPN coverage in America with the host broadcaster switching the feed over to Armstrong Stadium where Gael Monfils got the better of Denis Shapovalov in a five-set thriller.

"Don't make comparisons to John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors because that is doing them a disservice," one ESPN commentator proclaimed.

"They were some of the ultimate competitors, yes they had the antics and their antics were short-lived. There was a blow with an umpire then they got on with it.

"The disappointment with Kyrgios is when he doesn't compete hard enough.

"We saw in his opening two rounds how good he can be when he competes well, but when he doesn't I don't like it."

His loss continues his damning record at Grand Slams, having never made it past the third round at the US Open, or the quarter-finals of any slam.

Despite showing just how damaging he can be in his opening two games, Kyrgios failed to fire against Rublev as he continued to complain about being unable too see.

The trainer was called early in the match as the mercurial Aussie continually put eye drops in throughout the contest.

In the middle of the opening set Kyrgios took aim at a linesman who approached the chair umpire mid-game to report the fiery star for an audible obscenity.

"What, that's all right. What did I say?" Kyrgios asked.

He then turned to the linesman and asked him to "come tell me what I said" before shouting "whistleblower".

The chair umpire advised Kyrgios he had reported a word he'd said to which Kyrgios responded "which word was it? I said I can't see a thing, that's all I said".

Things didn't get any better in the second set for Kyrgios as he kept telling his coaching box of his eyesight struggles.

"Call of Duty has ruined me, I can't see a thing," Kyrgios said to his box.

Nick Kyrgios, who is moaning about the lights on Arthur Ashe - "Call of Duty has ruined me. I can't see bro. I low-key can't see." #USOpen — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) September 1, 2019

He then escalated his complaints midway through the second set as he was picked up saying:

"I don't want to be here though. I just want to go home".

Rublev's victory made sure of that.