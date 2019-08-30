The jockey who dead after falling from a horse at a Melbourne racecourse has been named.

Mikaela Claridge, who was 22 years old, died after she fell at Cranbourne Racecourse just after 4.30am on Friday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe is investigating. Racing Victoria says trackwork at the Cranbourne Training Centre has been suspended and assistance has been offered to the rider's family.

This is Mikaela Claridge. Her life was cut so tragically short during routine track work at Cranbourne this morning. She was an apprentice jockey and has been described as a rising star in her industry @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/ZW2zsJP0gG — Cassie Zervos (@cassiezervos) August 30, 2019

Racing Victoria confirmed that the eight-race meeting at Pakenham has also been called off.

Advertisement

In a statement, the organisation said it is with "great sadness" that the young jockey died doing what she loved.

"Mikaela was dislodged from her horse while riding on the sand trails on the southern side of the Training Centre at approximately 4.35am. She was attended to by the on-course paramedic but was tragically unable to be saved," RV said

The organisation said WorkSafe is on-site and that "no other riders were injured".

"RV, the Victorian Jockeys Association and the Cranbourne Turf Club are offering assistance to the family and local racing community at this tragic time," the statement read.

Witnesses have told the Herald Sun that the atmosphere at the track was "completely eerie" and that "people were crying".

After injury interrupted her career, Claridge returned to riding in 2018 and won her first race in September last year.

She was indentured to Ken Keys at Cranbourne and won another 28 races, most recently at Sale on July 11.

It is with great sadness that RV and the VJA confirm the passing of 22-year-old apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge as a result of injuries sustained in a trackwork accident at the Cranbourne Training Centre this morning https://t.co/LAqYXPStyq pic.twitter.com/bmk7UipVsb — Racing Victoria (@RacingInsider) August 30, 2019

"On behalf of the Victorian racing industry, I would like to extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Mikaela's family and friends on the tragic news of her passing as a result of a training accident this morning," RV chief executive Giles Thompson said.

Advertisement

"Mikaela was a talented young rider who was pursuing a career in the sport she loved. She was a much loved and valuable member of the racing community and her sad passing is being felt by many within our industry today."

Victorian Jockeys Association (VJA) Chief Executive, Matt Hyland, said he and the other members were "incredibly saddened" by the shock death.

"We are all going to miss Mikaela's bright smile and positive attitude. After injury initially stalled her apprenticeship, she had started to build a really promising riding career over the past 12 months working with horses she loved," Mr Hyland said.

"Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Mikaela's family, friends and fellow riders who we are supporting in association with Racing Victoria and the National Jockeys Trust."

Mikaela Claridge, 22, died after she fell at Cranbourne Racecourse. Photo / Supplied

WorkSafe is investigating the incident.

Trubutes have started flowing for the 22-year-old from shocked friends and family.

"Words aren't enough to describe how we all felt this morning, such a freak accident. You were taken to soon beautiful girl, with a gorgeous smile. Mikaela Claridge you will always be in our hearts," one woman wrote on Facebook.

"My heart goes out to Mikaela Claridge and all those who knew and loved her. People don't realise that jockeys risk their lives in pursuit of what they love most," one Twitter user said.