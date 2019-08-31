The Auckland Tuatara have ramped up their recruitment drive for their upcoming campaign, enlisting the services of two Major League Baseball all-stars.

The Herald understands 2010 all-star catcher John Buck and 2009 all-star pitcher Zach Duke have signed on with the Tuatara for their sophomore Australian Baseball League season; however the Tuatara were not in a position to comment on their status or that of any other potential signings.

"We have been talking to a number of individuals and franchises about players coming to New Zealand and we are close to confirming some more players for the 2019-20 Australian Baseball League season," Tuatara general manager Regan Wood said.

"We hope to make some more announcements in the coming days."

Advertisement

Buck spent 11 years at the Major League level between seven teams, last appearing for the Los Angeles Angels in 2014 and is one of a number of former MLB stars who have been in contact with the Tuatara about joining the team this year.

Former MLB star John Buck will join the Auckland Tuatara for the ABL season. Photo / Getty Images

The 39-year-old made his MLB debut in 2004 with the Kansas City Royals, where he spent his first six seasons, before spending time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and LA Angels.

With more than 1000 MLB appearances to his name, Buck brings a wealth of experience to the side. He's extended to spend much his time playing as the team's designated hitter, having flashed plenty of power and ability with the bat in the majors, while mentoring the team's other catchers.

Duke appeared in the MLB as recently as late June this year and has played in the league for 15 years spread across nine teams. The 36-year-old left hander was a starting pitcher for his first five seasons in the league with the Pirates, before moving into a relief role with the Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, St Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins.

After making 30 appearances for the Cincinnati Reds this season out of the bullpen, Duke was expected to return to a starting role with the Tuatara.

While the pair were the headline signings for the team, the Tuatara will be welcoming young prospects from a number of MLB franchises as they did in their inaugural season. The Texas Rangers were expected to send at least three high-level prospects from their minor league system; however they won't be the only team to send the prospects Down Under for some off-season work.

Brandon Marklund will return to the Auckland Tuatara this season. Photo / Photosport

Buck and Duke are the most recent imports to join the team, alongside Canadian relief pitcher and Royals prospect Brandon Marklund, while local players Max Brown (outfield), Luke Hansen (infield), Kyle Glogoski (pitcher) and Jimmy Boyce (pitcher) have also been confirmed on the roster.

The Tuatara's season gets underway in late November when they host the Perth Heat at Albany's QBE Stadium. It will be the first of five series the Tuatara play at the venue, with the Canberra Cavalry, Sydney Blue Sox, Geelong-Korea and Brisbane Bandits also visiting throughout the season.

Advertisement

Auckland Tuatara 2019/20 ABL fixtures

November 21-24 v Perth Heat

November 28 - December 1 at Melbourne Aces

December 5-8 v Canberra Cavalry

December 12-15 at Brisbane Bandits

December 19-22 v Sydney Blue Sox

December 26-30 at Adelaide Giants

January 2-5 v Geelong-Korea

January 9-12 at Sydney Blue Sox

January 16-19 at Canberra Cavalry

January 23-26 v Brisbane Heat

All home games will be played at QBE Stadium.