Former UFC champion BJ Penn might not have a fight booked at the moment, but that hasn't stopped him from throwing hands.

The 40-year-old has been involved in a street fight on Hawaii's Big Island, with videos obtained by TMZ showing the hall of famer in an altercation with another man.

Two videos surfaced of the incident, one showing Penn getting dropped by a left hand, the other showing the UFC veteran sitting on the other man's back punching his grounded foe.

UFC legend BJ Penn was involved in ANOTHER bar fight, pummeling a man down to the ground https://t.co/u8VBD3UB2N pic.twitter.com/evevJ9QCKP — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 28, 2019

UPDATE: Second vid shows BJ Penn getting KO'd when the fight spilled into the street https://t.co/5oDkSQXguL pic.twitter.com/LBkloncfc0 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 28, 2019

A representative for Penn said the fight started after "words were exchanged" between the professional fighter and the man described as Penn's acquaintance.

"From witness accounts, BJ tried multiple times to defuse the situation, but was hit repeatedly and knocked to the ground, as seen on the video," Penn's representative told TMZ Sports in a statement.

MMA Junkie reports the video showing Penn being dropped was the first incident, despite being the second released by TMZ Sports, with the other video showing Penn's retaliation.

Police responded, but no arrests were made since the scuffle had broken up by that time, MMA Junkie reports.

The incident comes just two months after Penn scrapped with a bouncer outside a Honolulu strip club, where he was kicked out for acting "very drunk," the club's owner told TMZ.

Currently on a seven-fight losing streak, the former lightweight and welterweight champion is expected to fight Nik Lentz later this year in what UFC president Dana White said will be Penn's last fight with the promotion.