It's the feud which won't take a pit stop, and it is coming to Auckland next month.

There has been only one winner on the track, where Kiwi sensation Scott McLaughlin has won 16 of the 22 Supercar races this season.

But rival David Reynolds, who languishes in sixth place, keeps digging away and loves to claim McLaughlin has turned into a "bore" since rising to the top.

And with the Supercars heading to Pukekohe in just over a fortnight, there is no sign of the spat calming down.

Advertisement

A bitter-sounding Reynolds continued his bizarre attacks on McLaughlin over the weekend, as the Kiwi continued his remarkable dominance of the championship with two wins in South Australia.

David Reynolds...sad loser. Photo / Photosport

Holden driver Reynolds - labelled the Supercars "bad boy" - reckons McLaughlin has an unwarranted mechanical advantage in the Ford Mustang.

Penrite Racing's Reynolds has also bagged McLaughlin for being "boring", "precious" and "corporatised".

Reigning champion McLaughlin - who has hit the big time since switching to DJR Team Penske from Garry Rogers Motorsport – kept fanning the flames by describing Reynolds as "immature".

"Some people grow up and some people don't, and I think we can tell which one (of us) has grown up," McLaughlin said.

"I think I'm the same person I've always been. I just understand I've got a bit more on my shoulders and now I'm in a completely different position."

"It's one of those things, where it's always going to be different, when you go to other teams and there are a lot of pressures that comes with that."

The flash point between McLaughlin and Reynolds came at Townsville where they collided.

Advertisement

It led to a post-race stoush and the Kiwi describing the Aussie's inside pass as a "desperado" move.

"I don't know what I've done to Reynolds…it's a rivalry, a good rivalry," McLaughlin commented.

This rivalry could help light up Pukekohe, a fast but bumpy track which will afford hometown hero McLaughlin a nice advantage. Reynolds can expect a heated reception.