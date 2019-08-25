Forty years ago, in one of the wildest moments at the Open, a match between John McEnroe and Ilie Nastase caused a near riot.

The 2018 US Open women's final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will be remembered for its controversial conclusion amid booing fans, when Williams was penalised for illegal coaching and for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fans will surely debate the virulent crowd reaction that reduced Osaka to tears during the trophy presentation and say the Open had never experienced anything like it.

Except it had.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In 1979, on a sultry evening in the old Louis Armstrong Stadium in

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.