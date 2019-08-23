EDITORIAL

Serena Williams' return to the ASB Classic in 2020 came as a significant surprise when announced this week, but the reaction the tennis great will receive when she steps on centre court will be far more predictable.

Williams exited the tournament in dramatic fashion on her debut in 2017, suffering an infamous second-round defeat to unheralded American Madison Brengle as she made a career-high 88 errors on a blustery day.

Afterwards, Williams hit out at the tournament, leaving the Auckland event in dramatic fashion as she lambasted the windy conditions.

Advertisement

"I would say it's my least favourite conditions I've ever played in," said Williams, before adding that the ASB Classic was "not a great opportunity to assess your game".

"At least I can get out of these conditions so I can get somewhere better, and warmer weather too," said Williams. "I really abhorred these conditions."

Her comments predictably didn't go down well in New Zealand, amongst media and fans – the same people who regularly clamour for athletes to be honest and show their real emotions - but any concerns about long-held grudges look to be unfounded.

The same journalists who were slamming her actions in 2017 are now praising her return, and, based on fan reaction to the news on social media, Williams can expect a royal welcome when she returns to Stanley Street in January.

The winds of change have swept through the Auckland event, but, for everyone's sake, hopefully, it's the only wind that impacts the tournament in 2020.