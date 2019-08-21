COMMENT:

When an All Black uses his platform to make a pointed political gesture, it's often met with either praise or something approaching disgust.

Those in the shut-up-and-tackle camp stress the importance of a separation of church and state, arguing that sport and politics shouldn't mix. Others cheer on athletes who step over the touchline, seeing sports as an appropriate avenue as any to highlight social injustices.

That dichotomy was thrust back into the spotlight on Saturday night when the national rugby team faced the Wallabies at Eden Park. Led by halfback TJ Perenara, the All Blacks – via their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.