Tournament director Karl Budge has proclaimed Serena Williams as the biggest sports star to play in New Zealand in the last two decades, and while that is up for debate, she's certainly the biggest name ever to grace the centre court at the ASB Classic.

Only Margaret Court has won more Grand Slam singles titles and Williams, at 37, continues to defy logic by dominating women's tennis in an era where more than a dozen players go into every Grand Slam which a genuine chance of winning.

Hats off to Budge for luring the former World No 1 back after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: