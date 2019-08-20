Ever wondered what a professional golfer's dream house looks like? A military-inspired government building, apparently.

Fans have poked fun at golfing legend Ian Poulter after the English star posted a picture of his newly renovated home.

In an Instagram post, Poulter described the rebuild of their family home as a "nightmare" following a lengthy legal battle.

"It's so close... 3 and a half years since we have slept in what was our Dream House.. It's nearly fully rebuilt. After 4 year legal battle Can't wait.. Nightmare nearly over," he wrote.

Although plenty of supporters shared Poulter's excitement over the re-build, there were a few fans who couldn't help but see the funny side.

"Has a military....Art Deco ....ceremonial....parade ground....govt building feel. Great Gatsby meets 3rd Reich?" one user wrote on Twitter.

"Good news, but it looks like a library," a fan wrote on Instagram.

"Nightmare" - is that what your neighbors [sic] call it?" another wrote while one Instagram user said: "Your dream looks like a prison".

In the post, Poulter also opened up about the sad truth behind the rebuild.

"Sadly 4 years ago Joshua was rushed into Hospital with a serious case of pneumonia and was struggling to breath. Black mold [sic] due to poor workmanship," he wrote.

"After 4 years of battling all the trades we have rebuilt the home to how it should have been built originally. Joshua's health is much better and we will soon be returning to our home, all be it a lost 4 years that you will never get back. But health is more important than anything else."

Poulter has three PGA and 12 European Tour titles to his name.

Over the weekend, Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing his day tied for 31st.