COMMENT:

It feels, at times, as if the genius of Beauden Barrett is hidden in plain sight.

Well that's how it seemed this year, when a supposed tide of opinion apparently rose behind Richie Mo'unga, the people allegedly voting for the young Crusader to take over as the All Black No 10.

In the process, Barrett copped the most ridiculous criticism considering the stupendous heights he had scaled, the enjoyment he had spread in a difficult game to play.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I've not seen a better test back than Beauden Barrett, since the early 1970s. While other players lived in lanes, to

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.