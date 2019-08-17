How the players rated in the All Blacks' 36-0 win over the Wallabies.

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett - 6

One of his quieter games, he picked his moments on attack. His kicking game was so-so, his defence was sound.

Sevu Reece - 8

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Went looking for work on attack and threatened the Wallabies defence a couple of times when he had room to move. Solid.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Another busy week for the resident workhorse. Was in the thick of things across the park and did plenty of solid work.

Sonny Bill Williams - 8

Took a few big

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wallabies