How the players rated in the All Blacks' 36-0 win over the Wallabies.

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett - 6

One of his quieter games, he picked his moments on attack. His kicking game was so-so, his defence was sound.

Sevu Reece - 8

Advertisement

Went looking for work on attack and threatened the Wallabies defence a couple of times when he had room to move. Solid.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Another busy week for the resident workhorse. Was in the thick of things across the park and did plenty of solid work.

Sonny Bill Williams - 8

Took a few big shots but didn't shy away from contact and made some vintage offloads. Showed he's World Cup ready.

George Bridge - 10

Continually made things happen on attack and showed up all over the place to help defensively. A big World Cup claim.

Richie Mo'unga - 7

Advertisement

Made great decisions when exiting his own end and scored a try but had a few shaky moments. Came off late injured.

Aaron Smith - 7

Consistently good and quick delivery from the back of the ruck; kicked well and often, and bagged a try.

Aaron Smith scored the All Blacks' second try against the Wallabies. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kieran Read - 7

Provided a level head when the team were under the pump early, led the way defensively and put his hand up on attack.

Sam Cane - 6

Had a mediocre start to the game but soon found his footing and stepped up at the breakdown.

Ardie Savea - 8

Charged hard and often on attack to give the side some go-forward. Worked hard and was one of the side's top tacklers.

Sam Whitelock - 6

Gave away two penalties early which put his side under the pump. Bounced back with some good work at the set piece.

Patrick Tuipulotu - 9

Made a great try-saving tackle to keep out Beale early. Did a lot of good work at the breakdown. Stepped up in a big way.

Nepo Laulala - 7

Was hungry for work with ball in hand. Wasn't without errors but the effort was there and he was constantly involved.

Dane Coles - 3

Had trouble at the lineout; was sin-binned for an unnecessary throw on White off the ball. He did tackle well, though.

Joe Moody - 8

Strong at the scrum and in the contact areas. Made his tackles and did his usual muscle work at the breakdown.

Reserves: Codie Taylor - 8, Ofa Tuungafasi - 6, Angus Ta'avao - 6, Jackson Hemopo - 5, Matt Todd - 5, TJ Perenara - 6, Ngani Laumape - 5, Jordie Barrett - 7.

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett hangs onto Wallabies fullback Kurtley Beale. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wallabies

Kurtley Beale - 3

Struggled under the high ball and defensively. Gave away four turnovers. A performance he'll want to forget.

Reece Hodge - 4

Found his side of the park the focus of the All Blacks attack and was found out defensively. Made little impact on attack.

James O'Connor - 4

Made the few tackles he was required to but otherwise went unnoticed through the game.

Samu Kerevi - 7

Tried hard on attack, beat some defenders and flashed his offloading ability. One of the Wallabies' best.

Marika Koroibete - 6

After dominating the game last week, Koroibete was well contained and struggled to get involved.

Christian Lealiifano - 3

Missed a couple of penalties to give his side the early lead and was silent for the rest of the night.

Nic White - 5

Had his way with the All Blacks last week but struggled at Eden Park. Made little impact but his delivery was good.

Isi Naisarani - 5

Had a mixed night. Broke the line in the first half and caused some problems but made an error or two.

Michael Hooper - 7

As per usual, the captain led the way at the breakdown, throwing himself into contact and working hard for his team.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto - 5

Struggled a bit on the defensive side of the ball and was one of many who made no impact on attack.

Adam Coleman - 4

Much like his locking partner, Coleman had a quiet game across much of the park. Conceded a couple of penalties.

Izack Rodda was strong for the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

Izack Rodda - 8

The bright spot of an otherwise rough night for the Wallabies, Rodda was immense on defence with a game-high 17 tackles.

Allan Alaalatoa - 5

Did good work in contact areas, made his tackles, but struggled a bit at the scrum. Night ended early by a head knock.

Tolu Latu - 6

Put in a lovely kick to expose some space early. Was good at the lineout and got stuck into the contact areas.

Scott Sio - 4

Was a strong contributor at the breakdown but was outplayed at the scrum. Could have done more on attack.

Reserves: Folau Fainga'a - 5, James Slipper - 4, Taniela Tupou - 6, Rob Simmons - 4, Liam Wright - 6, Will Genia - 7, Matt To'omua - 7, Adam Ashley-Cooper - NA.