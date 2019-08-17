How the players rated in the All Blacks' 36-0 win over the Wallabies.
All Blacks
Beauden Barrett - 6
One of his quieter games, he picked his moments on attack. His kicking game was so-so, his defence was sound.
Sevu Reece - 8
Went looking for work on attack and threatened the Wallabies defence a couple of times when he had room to move. Solid.
Anton Lienert-Brown - 7
Another busy week for the resident workhorse. Was in the thick of things across the park and did plenty of solid work.
Sonny Bill Williams - 8
Took a few big shots but didn't shy away from contact and made some vintage offloads. Showed he's World Cup ready.
George Bridge - 10
Continually made things happen on attack and showed up all over the place to help defensively. A big World Cup claim.
Richie Mo'unga - 7
Made great decisions when exiting his own end and scored a try but had a few shaky moments. Came off late injured.
Aaron Smith - 7
Consistently good and quick delivery from the back of the ruck; kicked well and often, and bagged a try.
Aaron Smith scored the All Blacks' second try against the Wallabies. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Kieran Read - 7
Provided a level head when the team were under the pump early, led the way defensively and put his hand up on attack.
Sam Cane - 6
Had a mediocre start to the game but soon found his footing and stepped up at the breakdown.
Ardie Savea - 8
Charged hard and often on attack to give the side some go-forward. Worked hard and was one of the side's top tacklers.
Sam Whitelock - 6
Gave away two penalties early which put his side under the pump. Bounced back with some good work at the set piece.
Patrick Tuipulotu - 9
Made a great try-saving tackle to keep out Beale early. Did a lot of good work at the breakdown. Stepped up in a big way.
Nepo Laulala - 7
Was hungry for work with ball in hand. Wasn't without errors but the effort was there and he was constantly involved.
Dane Coles - 3
Had trouble at the lineout; was sin-binned for an unnecessary throw on White off the ball. He did tackle well, though.
Joe Moody - 8
Strong at the scrum and in the contact areas. Made his tackles and did his usual muscle work at the breakdown.
Reserves: Codie Taylor - 8, Ofa Tuungafasi - 6, Angus Ta'avao - 6, Jackson Hemopo - 5, Matt Todd - 5, TJ Perenara - 6, Ngani Laumape - 5, Jordie Barrett - 7.
All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett hangs onto Wallabies fullback Kurtley Beale. Photo / Dean Purcell Wallabies
Kurtley Beale - 3
Struggled under the high ball and defensively. Gave away four turnovers. A performance he'll want to forget.
Reece Hodge - 4
Found his side of the park the focus of the All Blacks attack and was found out defensively. Made little impact on attack.
James O'Connor - 4
Made the few tackles he was required to but otherwise went unnoticed through the game.
Samu Kerevi - 7
Tried hard on attack, beat some defenders and flashed his offloading ability. One of the Wallabies' best.
Marika Koroibete - 6
After dominating the game last week, Koroibete was well contained and struggled to get involved.
Christian Lealiifano - 3
Missed a couple of penalties to give his side the early lead and was silent for the rest of the night.
Nic White - 5
Had his way with the All Blacks last week but struggled at Eden Park. Made little impact but his delivery was good.
Isi Naisarani - 5
Had a mixed night. Broke the line in the first half and caused some problems but made an error or two.
Michael Hooper - 7
As per usual, the captain led the way at the breakdown, throwing himself into contact and working hard for his team.
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto - 5
Struggled a bit on the defensive side of the ball and was one of many who made no impact on attack.
Adam Coleman - 4
Much like his locking partner, Coleman had a quiet game across much of the park. Conceded a couple of penalties.
Izack Rodda was strong for the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images
Izack Rodda - 8
The bright spot of an otherwise rough night for the Wallabies, Rodda was immense on defence with a game-high 17 tackles.
Allan Alaalatoa - 5
Did good work in contact areas, made his tackles, but struggled a bit at the scrum. Night ended early by a head knock.
Tolu Latu - 6
Put in a lovely kick to expose some space early. Was good at the lineout and got stuck into the contact areas.
Scott Sio - 4
Was a strong contributor at the breakdown but was outplayed at the scrum. Could have done more on attack.
Reserves: Folau Fainga'a - 5, James Slipper - 4, Taniela Tupou - 6, Rob Simmons - 4, Liam Wright - 6, Will Genia - 7, Matt To'omua - 7, Adam Ashley-Cooper - NA.