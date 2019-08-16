Countless media commentators and sports figures have declared enough is enough when it comes to Nick Kyrgios' bad behaviour.

The Aussie's latest tantrum where he abused and spat in the direction of a chair umpire at the Cincinnati Masters has seen him hit with a long list of fines.

There was an angry reaction on breakfast radio in Australia on Friday morning — and from around the globe.

2GB host Ben Fordham reportedly said Kyrgios "needs a psychiatrist, medication and a straightjacket".

Advertisement

“He needs a psychiatrist, medication and a straightjacket”@BenFordham on Nick Kyrgios this morning. Poor form when it comes to mental illness. — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) August 15, 2019

3AW's Neil Mitchell was just as strong. "He's had too many chances," Mitchell said.

"Nick Kyrgios must never play for Australia again. He should be thrown off the tennis circuit until he's too old to pick up a racquet.

"He's a fool. He's wasting his talent and our goodwill. He has metaphorically spat in our faces, now he has almost literally done that, spitting in the direction of an umpire.

"A line has been crossed. There is nothing lower. He's embarrassing the country."

Ex-AFL star and SEN host Tim Watson said: "It's the ugliest of ugly behaviours that he's displayed in the last week."

Sports Illustrated senior writer Jon Wertheim described the atmosphere during a Kyrgios meltdown as "weirdly deranged" and his behaviour "indefensible".

"Enough already," added legendary US broadcaster Dick Vitale. "Upset with a call in tennis one can understand but the outrageous behaviour of Nick Kyrgios is going too far. Someone help him now."

Spanish sportscaster Nicolas Pereira wrote: "Kyrgios cannot be controlled, it is a serious problem and a suspension for the remainder of the season can help you in the long term. To the bad example we must add the lack of respect to his colleagues ... but I admit that I like to see him play."

Advertisement

Kyrgios appeared to respond to his fine with a laugh, posting this photograph to Instagram as it was handed down.

WOODFORDE REVEALS 'FRIGHTENING' MOMENT

Aussie tennis great Mark Woodforde told 5AA the latest incident was "extremely disappointing".

"What was frightening for me was the kids after the match leaning over the fence around centre court wanting Kyrgios' shoes, they were wanting the mangled rackets ... that shouldn't be happening after the display he displayed. That to me is troubling. That's not the model for young kids," Woodbridge said.

"This is a habit now for Nick. It's not really getting any better… the level of his outbursts are starting to get a little bigger and it's disappointing."

"Does Kyrgios get suspended? My opinion is no," another former Aussie player Sam Groth said. "Tennis needs him, he puts bums on seats and brings fans to tennis who wouldn't otherwise be watching."

TENNIS THROWS THE BOOK AT KYRGIOS

Kyrgios has copped a heavy fine from the ATP and faces a possible suspension for verbally abusing the chair umpire during his second-round defeat to Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Masters.

The 24-year-old won the opening set against his Russian opponent, despite foot and ankle issues, before unleashing a profanity-laced tirade at umpire Fergus Murphy, throwing his towel over a camera and forcing broadcasters of the US event to switch to an overhead view.

Kyrgios took umbrage with Murphy, who he has previous history with, over his monitoring of the shot clock and berated the Irishman for most of the match.

He became obsessed with the issue, repeatedly calling Murphy a "potato" and labelling him a "disgrace" and the "worst ref in the world".

Murphy eventually responded by handing Kyrgios a point violation after Khachanov won the second-set tie-breaker to level the match, when the Canberran overstepped the markby screaming out an obscenity.

Kyrgios then followed this up by asking for a toilet break. He took two racquets with him and smashed them in the players' tunnel before returning to the court.

After a double-fault handed Khachanov the match and the players shook hands, Kyrgios told Murphy "you're a f***ing tool bro" and appeared to spit in the direction of the umpire before he shunned the traditional handshake. Kyrgios has been fined $A167,000 by the ATP.

"The ATP is looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match to see if additional action is warranted under the Player Major Offense section of the code.

That could result in an additional fine and/or suspension," the game's governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

Kyrgios major career fines: $243.866



2019 Cincinnati 113000$

2019 Rome 20000$

2018 Queen's 17500$

2018 AO 3000$

2017 Shanghai 31085$

2017 Us Open 5500$

2016 Shanghai 16500$

2016 Wimbledon 8690$

2016 RG 6200$

2016 AO 4370$

2015 W 13095$

2015 AO 4926$



(Anything missing ?) — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) August 15, 2019

Khachanov's win means he will take on Frenchman Lucas Pouille in round three, who beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-4.

Kyrgios's Australian compatriot Alex de Minaur also bowed out of the Ohio tournament, losing 7-5 6-4 to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.