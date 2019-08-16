COMMENT:

It was Winston Churchill, as the Battle of Britain came to a period of respite in mid 1940, who said that never has so much been owed by so many to so few.

This week in New Zealand, maybe it's true that never has so much been made by so many on the basis of so little.

Hysteria has gripped the build-up to the second Bledisloe Cup test. One defeat has sparked about a million half-baked, sensational theories claiming the All Blacks are on the verge of implosion and that rugby's world order has been flipped on its head.

