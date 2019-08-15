Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on-board a plane that crashed near the Elizabethton Airport Thursday afternoon, according to the city's Fire Chief, Barry Carrier.

The private plane crashed near a runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport before bursting into flames. Everyone made it off the aircraft safely.

BREAKING: Elizabethton Fire Chief says Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on a plane that crashed this afternoon according to our CBS affiliate. https://t.co/LTcjE0d7i7 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) August 15, 2019

BREAKING: The plane that went off the runway in Elizabethton has an N number of N8JR which is registered to JRM- Junior Motorsports. Pics from Dale Campbell. pic.twitter.com/25B90gnz7y — Ricky Matthews (@WCYB_Ricky) August 15, 2019

Along with a pilot, the plane was also carrying Amy Earnhardt, their daughter Isla Rose, one other passenger and the family dog.

While Earnhardt Jr. no longer drives in NASCAR's Cup Series, he's scheduled to drive in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.