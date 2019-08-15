Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on-board a plane that crashed near the Elizabethton Airport Thursday afternoon, according to the city's Fire Chief, Barry Carrier.
The private plane crashed near a runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport before bursting into flames. Everyone made it off the aircraft safely.
Along with a pilot, the plane was also carrying Amy Earnhardt, their daughter Isla Rose, one other passenger and the family dog.
While Earnhardt Jr. no longer drives in NASCAR's Cup Series, he's scheduled to drive in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
Advertisement