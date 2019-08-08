Kane Williamson celebrated his 29th birthday with one of the most wholesome scenes the cricket world has seen.

The Black Caps are currently in Sri Lanka preparing for their first test next week, and there was a moment during the first day of New Zealand's three-day tour match against the Sri Lanka Board President's XI in Katunayake yesterday that stole the social headlines.

Sri Lankan fans in the crowd brought a cake to the ground and got Williamson's attention, who trotted over and had a nibble during a break for drinks. He quickly posed for photos and videos before returning to take his place in the field.

Williamson was spoiled on his birthday with the Black Caps posting a clip on Instagram with wicketkeeper BJ Watling presenting him with another cake in the team dressing room after the day's play. His team-mates chanted "Kane", "Kane", "Kane".

The Sri Lanka Board President's XI enjoyed the better of the opening day, finishing 323-6 from 65.5 overs at stumps after overnight rain delayed the start of play.