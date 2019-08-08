COMMENT:

Thanks to Australian breakfast television, I have become aware of a group known in this part of the world as "grey nomads" – relatively wealthy retired folk who tow expensive caravans with expensive cars and create quite the stir in the towns through which they pass.

The middle-aged male presenter who discussed the news item this week put in a half-hearted defence of the baby boomers but then did a good job of scuttling his argument when detailing why the retirees are putting the locals' noses out of joint, when continuing: "They drive $100,000 Landcruisers towing $200,000 caravans and sit around moaning about the price of a cup of coffee."

Quite. One particular battle ground, if we can call it that, is Broome, a coastal resort town at the northern tip of Western Australia. It is popular at this time of year due to its white sandy beach and heat; this week the temperatures there reached 30 degrees.

Having become fascinated with the topic, further research led to an entertaining story on the ABC website which explained that a Broome resident by the name of Gina Lincoln was "accosted" by an "older woman" at the town's only car wash earlier this month.

"This particular woman just started yelling at me over the noise of the car wash," Ms Lincoln told the ABC of an outburst which, not surprisingly, shocked the mother who had her young daughter with her.

"That she would do that in front of a little kid - that was the most upsetting part."

Indeed. Another resident who said her name was Alice Best recalled a confrontation over a loaf of bread in the town's supermarket.

"I could see that there was one left so I was aiming for it and just before I got there this woman pushed my hand away and snatched the loaf from underneath me," she said.

Incredible. But, putting aside for now the apocalyptic scenes of a new, scarier, souped-down Fury Road, it's probably fair to suggest that the vast majority of these grey nomads would have been gainfully employed and confined to their suburban homes the last time Australia held the Bledisloe Cup.

That was in 2002. People in these parts are used to droughts but not sporting failure and Australia's barren Bledisloe Cup years are getting to ridiculous proportions.

It's obviously not good for a sport struggling for traction against rugby league, soccer and AFL, and it's certainly not good for an administrative body accused of a lack of leadership which has no money and is facing bankruptcy should Israel Folau get his way.

The Wallabies need to win in Perth on Saturday and then repeat the feat at Eden Park next weekend in order to reclaim the big trophy, but few here give them much of a show and there is a groundswell of negativity surrounding the sport in Western Australia following the axing of the Force from Super Rugby despite the best intentions of owner Andrew Forrest in setting up a new competition.

Locals quite rightly say that Forrest, a mining magnate worth billions, could buy Australian Rugby many times over while accepting at the same time that changes needed to be made. The country couldn't sustain five teams and one had to go. That it was the Force has created a bitterness that will remain for a long time.

Good luck, then, to the Wallabies for the first ever test against the All Blacks in Perth. A win for them would keep their Bledisloe Cup dream alive, and a repeat in Auckland would send a shockwave through two nations which would reverberate around the rest of the rugby world ahead of a World Cup thousands more Australians would suddenly become interested in.

It might even put a smile on the faces of the grey nomads as they continue their search for sun, happiness, cheap flat whites, clean vehicles and groceries.