Read all about it. Wales could be the world's top ranked rugby side by the end of the weekend.

Seriously? Are you having a laugh?

Warren Gatland's Wales, with magnificent Alun Wyn Jones leading the troops, deserve massive respect.

On one hand, it would be great for world rugby, breaking the monotony.

But the distorted ranking system is a lie which threatens to elevate Wales above their true status.

Wales might displace New Zealand at the top of the list, having lost 30 consecutive matches to the All Blacks. THIRTY CONSECUTIVE MATCHES.

But that is not the entire point, far

