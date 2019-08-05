Major League Baseball franchise the Miami Marlins have apologised after blaming rivals Tampa Bay Rays for the death of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin.

The Marlins and Rays were engaging in some Twitter banter about the sides' contrasting form this season, with the Rays offering "the broom" they used to sweep the series against the Marlins.

In response, the Marlins snapped back at the Rays for being "literally the animal that killed Steve Irwin, log off".

JUST IN: Marlins statement.



“This was a regrettable exchange by our otherwise creative social media team. Unfortunately, in this medium, sometimes we swing and miss, and this was definitely a miss.”



Spokesman says “the matter has been addressed internally.” pic.twitter.com/W5mKgyUonI — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 5, 2019

Irwin was killed by a stingray's barb in 2006.

