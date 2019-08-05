Major League Baseball franchise the Miami Marlins have apologised after blaming rivals Tampa Bay Rays for the death of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin.
The Marlins and Rays were engaging in some Twitter banter about the sides' contrasting form this season, with the Rays offering "the broom" they used to sweep the series against the Marlins.
In response, the Marlins snapped back at the Rays for being "literally the animal that killed Steve Irwin, log off".
Irwin was killed by a stingray's barb in 2006.
Advertisement
The Marlins say it was a regrettable exchange by their quote "otherwise creative" social media team.