This week on the Game Set and Match Tennis Podcast Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown and Tennis NZ High Performance Manager Simon Rea are joined by top New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus following his superb win with Raven Klaasen in the final of the ATP 500 tournament in Washington DC.

Mike and Raven are up to second in the race to qualify for the ATP Finals in London, leapfrogging the Bryan brothers Bob and Mike and Venus is up to a career high of 8 in the ATP rankings.

However due to Klaasen being unable to obtain a Visa for Canada in time, Venus has teamed up with American Austin Krajicek for this week's Montreal Masters. We also wrap up the singles action from Washington where Nick Kyrgios has won a sixth ATP title, again underlining his extraordinary talents and we look ahead to this week's big ATP and WTA tournaments in Canada while there's some positive news for young Kiwi Ajeet Rai who is over his injury worries and back out on Tour.