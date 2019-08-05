ANY GIVEN MONDAY

Another thread holding together the delicate fabric of our national sport was severed this weekend, with the passing of Sir Brian Lochore.

Lochore put the union into rugby union, so strong were his links with the game.

His playing, coaching and selecting resume was peerless, yet it was the things he stood for more than the things he did that seem more important now.

And they're more important because they're disappearing in ways that are both tragically tangible and hard to define.

Lochore was the captain of 1967 All Blacks team that travelled to Great Britain, France

