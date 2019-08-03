There's never been another man like Sir Brian Lochore in New Zealand Rugby.

He was the only All Black captain to also be a World Cup winning coach. His mana in the game was so great that two other All Black coaches, Laurie Mains in 1995, and Graham Henry in 2007, had him join their World Cup campaigns.

Yet perhaps his greatest achievement was that in the years from 1963, when he first made an All Black side, I doubt there would be a man or woman who met him who didn't like him. He was someone who, as several

