The Warriors season is all but over.

The team has been walking the tightrope over the last six weeks, with some commendable performances, but Friday night's 46-12 capitulation to the Canberra Raiders has probably sunk the ship.

The Warriors are three points outside the top eight, and realistically would need to win all five of their remaining games, or at least four, to be part of September football.

That would be a stretch at any point — their longest unbeaten run in 2019 is three games — but almost impossible given who they face in the run home.

They have to play the Roosters (4th) and Sharks (11th) in Sydney, as well as a daunting trip to Canberra, and host the Sea Eagles (5th) and Rabbitohs (3rd).

While they have competed well in many games, the Warriors haven't beaten a top six team all year.

The Warriors were left dejected after a poor showing against the Canberra Raiders. Photo / Photosport

There are also injury clouds over Karl Lawton and Kodi Nikorima, David Fusitu'a is out for at least one more week and Tohu Harris may not return this year.

"We try to take it one game at a time but the reality is our finals hopes are pretty slim and we can't afford to lose any more," said Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga.

Tevaga, who was one of many below par performers on Friday night, didn't mince his words afterwards.

"It came down to mindset and attitude," said Tevaga. "[In terms of] effort and attitude probably no one bar Chanel [Harris-Tavita] and Rog [Tuivasa-Sheck] had it. We were trying, but we weren't. No one packed their balls, no one had any heart out there, it was pretty hard going through that 80 minutes."

The Warriors missed 58 tackles, and many of the Raiders' eight tries came courtesy of defensive efforts well below first grade standard.

Chanel Harris-Tavita scored both Warriors tries against the Canberra Raiders. Photo / Photosport

"I don't know where that came from," said Tevaga. "That is definitely not us. We spoke about it after full time and a couple of the boys put their hand up. But it's not good enough. It's no good talking about it here, after the game is said and done. You need to get your shit sorted and make sure you are at your best."

Halfback Blake Green conceded the Warriors were "way off the pace", after a good recent run.

"We certainly burst the bubble tonight," said Green. "We were defending poorly from the opening minutes, only had about 30 per cent possession and completed about half of it. We've been a really gritty team and we fell off the wagon tonight."

The lacklustre first half prompted a halftime tirade from coach Stephen Kearney.

"We deserved that spray and I'm sure we will get a few more this week," said Green.

Kearney usually remains fairly calm, but admitted the red mist was rising at the interval.

"Let me put it this way, I can't remember the last time I was that angry," said Kearney.

"I was disappointed in the fact that we'd worked so hard over the last six weeks and had endured a fair bit along the way. We had created some really good habits, so that's what I was p**sed off about. The first half we got bullied off the park, so that's why I was pretty animated."