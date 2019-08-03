New Zealand doubles star Michael Venus and his South African partner Raven Klaasen have completed a stunning come from behind win over Andy and Jamie Murray to reach the semifinals at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington DC.

The third seeds took out the match 6-7 (3) 7-6 (6) 10-7 in an hour and 52 minutes.

Venus and Klaasen had to dig deep to win it. They saved a match point in the second set tiebreak before coming through in a match tiebreak.

The pair have a great record (15-4) in the first to 10 point tiebreaks this year.

There were few chances to break with both teams dominating on serve with only one break point in the match which Venus and Klaasen couldn't convert.

It was the first time the Kiwi had played the former world number one ranked singles player Andy Murray, who is making his return from hip surgery via doubles and is aiming to play singles at the ATP 1000 tournament in Cincinnati later this month.

Andy Murray returns the ball. Photo / AP

Venus and Klaasen will face second seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo for a place in the final.

They met earlier this year in Halle on grass with Venus and Klaasen winning a tight match, but overall have lost three of their five matches against the Polish/Brazilian pair.

Venus and Klaasen are fourth in the race for a place at the ATP World Tour Finals in London at the end of the season, just behind Kubot and Melo. A win tomorrow would leapfrog them into 3rd.

By reaching the semifinals Venus is projected to reach his career high ranking of 10 which he achieved earlier this year. He could climb as high as No 8 in the world by winning the tournament.