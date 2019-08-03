COMMENT:

In the end, Jerome Kaino kind of slunk off. There was no hero's farewell for him – a few hardy souls stayed on at Eden Park after yet another dismal night for the Blues and paid their respects.

But there was no proper sense of loss when Kaino left for Toulouse in July 2018.

No sense of loss because it didn't feel like he was going to be missed. Not properly missed anyway. There was no giant Kaino-shaped hole that the All Blacks coaches were going to be staring at wondering endlessly and hopelessly how they were going to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: