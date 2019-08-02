All the action from The Ashes cricket test between Australia and England.







Australia's Ashes campaign started in awful fashion as it crumbled to 8/122 on the opening day at Edgbaston before Steve Smith and Peter Siddle led a revival.

Smith scored a brilliant century as teammates fell around him, bringing up his first ton for his country since returning from his year-long ball tampering ban.

He reached the milestone with a brilliant cover drive for four and took his helmet off, looked up to the heavens and soaked it all in before swishing his bat in the direction of his teammates in the dressing room.

A huge roar went up the moment the ball beat the fielder and while there were the predictable boos, Smith wasn't listening. He shared an emotional embrace with Nathan Lyon before putting his hands on his thighs, exhausted after a draining effort.

Smith's knock saved his team's innings but it can't hide the fact the men picked to score runs didn't do their job.

Batting has been the Aussies' Achilles heel in Test series in the UK since 2001 and — not including Smith — the nightmare trend continued on day one in Birmingham.

David Warner (2), Cameron Bancroft (8) and Usman Khawaja (13) all failed to make an impact in the opening session and the carnage continued after lunch in front of a raucous crowd.

Smith and Travis Head launched a mini rescue mission by combining for a 64-run, fourth-wicket partnership but Chris Woakes trapped Head LBW for 35 to start the second session before getting rid of Matthew Wade for one in the excact same fashion.

Tim Paine joined Smith at the crease but fell for five when he pulled Stuart Broad straight to deep square leg, and James Pattinson was LBW without scoring — though he would have survived had he challenged the decision because the ball was going down the leg side.

Pat Cummins came and went quickly, badly misjudging a leave that saw him too trapped in front of his pegs for just five.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Twitter the batting was "atrocious" from the visiting side.

England was doing all this damage even without the help of star fast bowler Jimmy Anderson, who went off for scans on his right calf after managing just four overs in the morning session.

It's the same calf the veteran injured playing County cricket this season and if he's unable to bowl again England's chances of winning the Test will take a hit — but it might not matter if the Aussies continue to wilt.

But Smith was proving immoveable and Siddle provided brilliant support. The pair put on 88 runs for the ninth wicket before the paceman was caught at bad pad for 44 as the Aussies reached 9/210.