Another top Silver Fern has made the move across the ditch.

Silver Ferns defender Katrina Rore has joined the NSW Swifts for the remainder of the Australian Super Netball season to replace Kate Eddy, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Rore is the fourth Silver Fern to join the Super Netball league of late, following in the footsteps of captain Laura Langman, Maria Folau and Kayla Cullen.

But speaking to Radio Sport, the former New Zealand captain eased fears around her future with the Silver Ferns, confirming her return later this year to make herself available for October's Constellation Cup.

Rore also confirmed another season with the Central Pulse which would keep her eligible for Silver Ferns selection.

"I like to be loyal so won't be going anywhere else in 2020," Rore assured. "This is just a chance for me to be a better player, have a new experience, help the Swifts out and do my job.

Katrina Rore and the Central Pulse took out the ANZ Premiership earlier this year. Photo / Getty

"I was having a bit of a break but an opportunity like this doesn't come around every day so I couldn't turn it down.

"Both parties and the Pulse are really happy for me to have five or six weeks over in Sydney."

Swifts head coach Briony Akle was delighted to secure such a high-quality replacement after Eddy had been a top performer for the side.

Thanking Netball New Zealand and the Pulse for their support, Akle said Rore would bring much-needed experience to her young Swifts side.

"Katrina is a world-class operator who has been one of the best players in the world for almost a decade now," Akle said.

"I have been really happy with how our defence has operated this year and losing Kate means we need a top operator who can come in and hit the ground running.

NSW Swifts head coach Briony Akle. Photo / Getty

"Not only is Katrina all of that, she's also a proven winner at the highest level of the game and everyone speaks very highly of her. She will also bring a maturity as we look to remain on top of the Super Netball ladder and return to the finals."

Still riding the high of New Zealand's Netball World Cup victory, Rore started training with the Swifts earlier this week ahead of their clash against off-contract Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua's Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Langman, who has won back-to-back Super Netball titles with the Lightning, will also be out on court.

"I've already been in contact with [Laura], there's a bit of banter already going about," Rore said.

"I'm excited to be in amongst a new environment and just enjoy myself."

Cullen will also travel with the Swifts this weekend as a temporary replacement player.

The Swifts currently lead the Super Netball table by seven points with 10 of 14 rounds played.