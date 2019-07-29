Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has delivered fresh hope over Michael Schumacher's health.

Schumacher's recovery after suffering severe head trauma in a near-fatal skiing accident in 2013 has been a closely guarded secret by his family and friends.

Updates have been few and far between, with Schumacher's wife Corrina only breaking her silence earlier this year to publically celebrate his 50th birthday.

But in a rare update on the seven-time world champion's health, Todt revealed that Schumacher is making good progress and even watched Formula One with him on television.

Advertisement

"I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland," Todt told Radio Monte

A close friend of Schumacher, Todt is one of few select people who regularly visits the Formula One legend at his home in Switzerland.

Jean Todt and Michael Schumacher. Photo / Getty

Confident over his progress, Todt said Schumacher was in good hands.

"Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting."

It's a refreshing update following Todt's comments earlier this month that he was saddened by the fact Schumacher was struggling to communicate.

"His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship can not be the same as it once was," Todt said, "Just because there's no longer the same communication as before."

Another close friend, basketball player Dirk Nowitzki, has since revealed Schumacher was receiving physiotherapy treatment but was hesitant to speak further on the topic in respect of keeping details private.

"Of course I hope that he's making progress in his physio and we'll see him again someday," he said.

The state of Michael Schumacher's health has been a closely guarded secret. Photo / Getty

In January, Schumacher's family released a statement updating fans on the legend's health.

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy.

"At the same time, we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019."