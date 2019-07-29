Hayden Paddon's pending return to the World Rally Championship circuit has ended in heartbreak.

The Kiwi driver was ruled out of this weekend's Rally Finland event after crashing his M-Sport Ford Fiesta during a test run.

A rock had lodged itself under the front of the car during a turn and lifted it off the track, causing widespread damage.

Both Paddon and co-driver John Kennard were unhurt during the incident.

Paddon called M-Sport managing director Malcolm Wilson immediately after the crash, who along with the team tried to find a solution but there was little that could be done.

"Malcolm was straight on this," M-Sport WRC team principal Richard Millener told Autosport. "His instruction was to find a way to get him out to the event, but we just can't do it. It's so frustrating.

"The car needs a jig and we don't have one and, even if we had a car built and ready to go, it would take three and a half days to get it out there. It's simply not possible."

In a post to Facebook, Paddon expressed his disappointment over the crash.

"Unfortunately our test that started so well today didn't end as well. The Fiesta WRC car was feeling great and pleasantly surprised how quickly we were able to get to grips with it," he wrote. "However a rock in the middle of a 6th gear corner lifted the front of the car off line and the rest is history at that speed on a narrow section of stage.

"John and I are both ok and thank you for everyone's messages. Incredibly sorry for the team and everyone back home in NZ who made this event possible. With the damage sustained we will be unable to start the event.

"Where to next.....who knows. But it's great to have the support of M-Sport at present. Motorsport can be cruel, but it is these highs and lows that makes us stronger and keeps bringing us back - fans and competitors alike."

Millener refused to blame Paddon for what he saw as a freak accident.

"You can't help but feel really sorry for Hayden. We don't blame him for this," he said.

"A rock's been pulled out and he's then discovered it sitting in the middle of the road in a blind, sixth-gear right-hander.

"There was nothing he could do to avoid it."