Eight talking points from the Rugby Championship test in Wellington.

The toughest part to watch, followed by the best news

Steve Hansen, asked if the 16-all draw with the Springboks in Wellington had been a tough watch for him, replied that no, it hadn't been, although "the last couple of seconds had been a tough watch." Even worse, you can bet, would have been the sight in the 60th minute of Brodie Retallick leaving the field with a serious shoulder injury. Retallick and Sam Whitelock are the best locking pair the All Blacks have had in the last 50 years.

If you were there you know the old days weren't actually always better

On the other hand, if you want excitement, there's Beauden Barrett

With that haircut Paula Bennett would shout him a Waitakere Daiquiri (a jug of rum and coke) in a heartbeat

First there was this guy from Kurow, then one popped up from Reporoa

A front rower tells it exactly how it is

Why the selectors like Sonny Bill

It could get wild in the west