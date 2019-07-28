Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has opened up on recent comments made about her weight.

With fans having voiced their concern on social media over Ko's apparent weight loss, the 22-year-old golfer has finally spoken out.

Although appreciating the concern, Ko set the record straight in an Instagram story post this morning, revealing she had in fact gained weight over the past year.

"Been getting a lot of comments about weight loss," Ko wrote. "To everyone thats [sic] worrying, I haven't lost any weight since last year, and actually have gained a couple kg's [sic]!

Advertisement

"Always appreciate y'all looking out for me, and thinking of me. I'll keeping [sic] working at it and come back stronger than ever!"

Ko opened up in the story post. Photo / Instagram

Ko's response comes just three months after golfing great Juli Inkster was slammed by fans for saying Ko needed to put on weight at the ANA Inspiration while speaking with Karen Stupples live on air.

Inkster said Ko "looked like she needed to go to the buffet counter" before Stupples agreed adding, "we all want to see five more pounds on Lydia".

"She can have five of mine," responded Inkster. "That's one thing I'm an all-star at and that's eating."

Inkster quickly took to Twitter after her comments were slammed as "disgusting," claiming it was all "in fun".

"I kid her all the time," Inkster wrote "Don't take thing [sic] so seriously..We r [sic] a family out here. We care for each other."

Earlier this week, Ko missed the cut at the Evian Championship in France by a whopping seven shots.

A disastrous first-round seven-over 78 on Friday (NZT) left her 14 shots off the pace in a tie for 112th.

The No 21 world ranked golfer improved in the second round but it was far from enough to save her overall performance.