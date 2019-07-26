Nick Kyrgios isn't going to let his feud with world number one Novak Djokovic go anytime soon.

The Aussie has never held back when discussing the 16-time Grand Slam champion and now he's hit out once again.

Kyrgios was competing at the Atlanta Open in the doubles draw and following a first-round loss was signing autographs for awaiting fans.

One fan in particular caught Kyrgios' attention. A white shirt with 'NOVAK' emblazed across it drew the Aussie in.

He was filmed scrubbing out the shirt with a black marker before putting a giant cross through the logo and saying: "This is what I think of you and your shirt, gone."

Nick Kyrgios taking another shot at Novak Djokovic 👀 pic.twitter.com/OuhQpMOium — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 25, 2019

Kyrgios holds a 2-0 winning record against Djokovic and turned the dial all the way up on their feud ahead of Wimbledon when he went on New York Times tennis expert's Ben Rothenberg's podcast.

"I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked," Kyrgios told the No Challenges Remaning Podcast.

"He just wants to be like Roger. For me personally — I don't care right now, I've come this far — I feel like he just wants to be liked so much that I just can't stand him.

"This whole celebration thing [the 'boob-throwing' celebration] that he does after matches, it's like so cringe-worthy. It's very cringe-worthy.

"He's an unbelievable player, he's a champion of the sport; one of the greatest we'll ever see. He probably will, honestly, I reckon he will get the Grand Slam count, I reckon he will overpass Federer.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios. Photo / AP

"We're talking about a guy who pulled out of the Australian Open one year because it was too hot. No matter how many Grand Slams he wins, he will never be the greatest for me.

"Simply because, I've played him twice and like, I'm sorry, but if you can't beat me, you're not the greatest of all time. Because if you like look at my day-to-day routine and how much I train and how much I put in, it's zero compared to him."

Djokovic refuses to stoop to Kyrgios' level and continues to bite his tongue when asked about the acts of the Aussie.

But after his dramatic victory over Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final, he did show how he really felt when he liked an Instagram Post where tennis legend John McEnroe was quoted from a BBC Radio interview declaring Kyrgios would be a top five player on the planet if he was able to give consistent, honest efforts every time he stepped onto the court.

Don't expect a response from Djokovic any time soon as he's busy enjoying some time off with his wife ahead of the US Open which gets underway on August 27.