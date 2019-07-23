Over the weekend, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became either father of the year, or the dad who really ought to know better.

Coming off his sixth Super Bowl championship last season, Brady posted a vacation video on Instagram showing him and his 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, leaping off a small cliff in Costa Rica to a pool below.

In the video, Brady asks his daughter, "Ready?" The two hold hands and Brady counts to three; Vivian hesitates before he jumps, and his daughter is pulled in after him.

The 41-year-old comments under the video: "I didn't want to be the first Brady to fall off a cliff!"

The video shocked some, who thought Vivian, whose mum is Gisele Bundchen, could have swung too close to the rocks had Brady not been holding onto her.

Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson weighed in.

He wrote: "You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father - but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus." He added a laughing/crying emoji and two applause emojis.

Others were more pointed in their criticism on Instagram.

"It looks like he yanked her like a rag doll," said one person. "That was scary."

Twitter user @DTCahill goes on a two-fisted attack of the leap, calling it "irresponsible."

Still other fans likened what they saw to abuse.

"Bad parenting? His daughter almost broke her arm. NFL should consider punishment," wrote @newBsearl.

"Bruh she lucky she didn't hit rock," wrote @BrisFrog.

Other fans balked at the criticism, some citing the height of the cliff.

"I don't see the big deal surrounding this," said @BassBass888.